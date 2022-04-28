Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,325. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

