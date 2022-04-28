Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,743 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,417,082 shares of company stock valued at $193,907,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.46. 224,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.06. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

