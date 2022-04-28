Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,673 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.90. 403,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,264. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.43 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

