Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $426,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 886,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after buying an additional 44,575 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,458,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 72,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

