Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $514,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 129,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $12.01 on Thursday, reaching $328.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,298,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,600,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day moving average of $367.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $315.00 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

