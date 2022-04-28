Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,697,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,135,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 123,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $98.71. 202,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,847. The stock has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.