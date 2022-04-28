Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.26. 198,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,464. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $99.68 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

