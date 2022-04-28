Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 39.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 296,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.4% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average is $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

