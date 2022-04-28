Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.98. 1,473,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.91. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

