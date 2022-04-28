Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 66,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 654,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $6.22 on Thursday, reaching $236.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,162. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $227.48 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average of $251.44.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

