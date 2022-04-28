Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 112,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,086,000 after buying an additional 399,627 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

