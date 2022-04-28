Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.09. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 2,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firm Capital Property Trust (FRMUF)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.