Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.09. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 2,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

