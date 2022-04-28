First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

Shares of FBNC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 145,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.18. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

