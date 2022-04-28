First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Announces Earnings Results

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.54. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 29.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 36.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

