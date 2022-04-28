First Financial Bancorp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,099.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 549,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

