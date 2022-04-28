First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.67, but opened at $24.26. First Foundation shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 2,904 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $9,476,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $8,398,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $8,338,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1,087.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 304,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.