First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

FHB opened at $24.33 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,416 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

