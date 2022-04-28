First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Boosted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,695,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $44,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 332,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,194,384. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

