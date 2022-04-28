First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Posts Earnings Results

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%.
Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 48,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,039. The firm has a market cap of $769.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $45.84.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.
