First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 479.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE:FSD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,347. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
