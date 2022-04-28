First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 479.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:FSD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,347. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,332,000 after purchasing an additional 305,935 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 742,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 96,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,592,000.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.