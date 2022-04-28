FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $44.37. 308,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

