Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 3,016 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVVC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
