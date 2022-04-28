Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 3,016 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVVC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.