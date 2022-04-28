FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Lowered to $175.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.44% from the company’s current price.

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.26. 7,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,055. FirstService has a 52-week low of $121.51 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $856.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in FirstService by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in FirstService by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in FirstService by 3.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 253.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in FirstService by 486.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

