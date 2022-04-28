Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.37. 36,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.91. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,833,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

