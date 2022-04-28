Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $13.73.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
