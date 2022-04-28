Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFO. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

