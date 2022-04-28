Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Shares Down 7.3%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

