Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. 264,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.