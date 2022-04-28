FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Shares Down 6.1%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLIDY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 255.00 to 250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 250.00 to 230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

