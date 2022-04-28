Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 274.3% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 524.0 days.

Fluidra stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLUIF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Grupo Santander upgraded Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.01) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

