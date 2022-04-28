Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $661.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.76. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 219,453 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,344,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,009 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

