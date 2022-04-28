Focusrite plc (TUNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Focusrite stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £592.49 million and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,332.75. Focusrite has a 52-week low of GBX 850.90 ($10.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,830 ($23.32).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

