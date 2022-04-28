Focusrite plc (TUNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Focusrite stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £592.49 million and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,332.75. Focusrite has a 52-week low of GBX 850.90 ($10.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,830 ($23.32).
