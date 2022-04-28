Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.13. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 8,443 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of C$210.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

