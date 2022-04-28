Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 129,911,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,587,922. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

