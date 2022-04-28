FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $197-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King upped their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,349,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FormFactor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FormFactor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.