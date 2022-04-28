Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Formula One Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $64.70.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Formula One Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

