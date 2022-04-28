Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.43.

FWONK opened at $64.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $71.17.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

