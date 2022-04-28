Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,996,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,351,000 after acquiring an additional 315,841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

