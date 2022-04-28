Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.38.
NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.05 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.29.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
