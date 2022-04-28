Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.05 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

