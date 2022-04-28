Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.520-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $453 million-$481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.63 million.

Shares of FWRD traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.00. 266,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,702. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.99.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

