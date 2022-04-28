Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.520-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $453 million-$481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.63 million.
Shares of FWRD traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.00. 266,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,702. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.99.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forward Air (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
