Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 1,145.5% in April

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 1,145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FSXLF opened at 0.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.65. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.41 and a 12 month high of 1.34.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

