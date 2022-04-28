Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

FCPT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,433. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 438,597 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.