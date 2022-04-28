Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.750 EPS.

FELE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

