Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Up 10%

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 174,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

About Frankly (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

