Frazier Management LLC Boosts Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583,927 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals comprises 4.7% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned 5.61% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $60,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 676,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $126.58 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,553 shares of company stock worth $1,860,073. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.