Frazier Management LLC Makes New $17.05 Million Investment in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,783,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,054,000. Tricida comprises 1.3% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned about 3.54% of Tricida as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tricida by 112.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tricida by 54.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Tricida by 70.8% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

TCDA traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 450,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,751. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $539.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

