FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.35. FreightCar America shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 189,439 shares traded.

RAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in FreightCar America by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

