Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.23.

FRO opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.80 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Frontline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

