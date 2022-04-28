FTX Token (FTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.78 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.54 billion and $82.78 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $40.47 or 0.00101898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004650 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 332,767,892 coins and its circulating supply is 136,898,556 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

