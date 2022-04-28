fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FUBO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.35.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $608.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in fuboTV by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $10,140,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.