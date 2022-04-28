Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.93

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 143229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUPBY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

